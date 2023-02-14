Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 by lovers worldwide. On this occasion, people express their love in special ways by exchanging gifts and red roses with their loved ones. On this day, only the colour red is prevalent everywhere. So, you must have thought for at least one time that out of so many colours in the colour palette, why do we express love with red only?

Why not go for yellow, pink or any other colour? Why is everything associated with love red, including gifts, decorations, dresses and flowers? Why was the colour red chosen as the love symbol? Today, we will share some interesting information regarding these questions.

Love is related to the heart:

The first reason is that red colour is related to the heart. The centre of love and emotions is considered to be the heart, which is often depicted as a bright red colour. Because of this, the colour red came to be regarded as a potent representation of love.

Symbol of desire and passion:

Another reason is that the colour red is thought to represent passion and desire. Red is a bold colour that also stands for self-assurance. Additionally, it elicits feelings of liveliness and energy and also demonstrates need and passion. So, red is considered the ideal colour for expressing love.

Symbol of good luck:

The third reason is that red is also considered lucky in many cultures and it is believed that this colour attracts good luck, love and happiness. That’s why it is considered the perfect colour for Valentine’s Day to express love to your partner.

The colour red and the idea of love have an old history. For centuries, the colour red has been used as a love symbol. In fact, in the famous 13th-century French poem Roman de la Rose, it is mentioned that the poet is looking for a red flower in a garden. In this poem, the red flower symbolises his search for female love.

