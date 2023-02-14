A couple decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a rather unusual way. Most partners decide to have romantic getaways or buy luxurious presents for each other. However, Beth Neale from South Africa and Miles Cloutier from Canada decided to set a Guinness World Record. They smooched for 4 minutes and 6 seconds to set the record for the longest underwater kiss. This rather unusual but romantic record was set in an infinity pool. The Guinness World Record shared a clip of it on their official Instagram handle. The couple was seen wearing matching blue ensembles. Check out the record right here:

Social media users were intrigued by this record. “This page is entertaining. I had no idea I would’ve seen half the quirky things I did so far. Very quirky and entertaining,” a user wrote.

Another comment read, “This is so wholesome!”

“So 1/6th the length of the longest breath held. I guess it is really hard,” wrote another user.

This is not the first time someone has attempted to create this record. The previous record was set 13 years ago on Guinness World Records’ Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record. The couple back then had been able to kiss underwater for 3 minutes and 24 seconds.

This record did not come easy for the engaged couple, who are both divers and live in South Africa. Guinness World Record’s official website mentioned that they first come up with the idea three years ago. The underwater filmmakers Beth and Miles also admit the whole thing was a lot more challenging than they had thought before. They started training for the record attempt a few weeks before heading to the Maldives. However, once they got to the location, the nerves kicked in. The attempt began at 7:30 A.M at the LUX* South Ari Atoll resort, Maldives. They began with some breath hold warm-ups and two trial underwater kisses of two and three minutes. Then they finally began their actual attempt and were able to achieve it.

The couple also shares a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Neve. Beth is a four-time South African Freedive Champion. She has also set a number of South African National Freediving records and African Continental Records. While it might seem like record-breaking comes as second nature to her, this was a hard attempt. Simply because this time she had to stay alert of how much time had passed. Nonetheless, the couple was able to do a spectacular job in front of the audience who had come to see them.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here