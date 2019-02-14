LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Valentine's Day: Deepika-Ranveer to Kim-Kanye, 10 Stylish Celebrity Couples Who Set Temperature Soaring

10 hottest celebrities that set couple style goals each time they step up. Scroll down to take a cue from their fashion statements.

Updated:February 14, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
It's Valentine's Day and we can't keep calm on the day of love. The much awaited February 14 has arrived and cupid is all set to aim at the couples.

Candle light dinner, flowers and chocolates are the classic ways to impress your loved ones but putting your best foot forward and flaunting your outfit with your partner is a must.

Who wouldn't want to step out looking like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh or even Beyoncé and Jay-Z. They are clearly couple goals.

Not only are these Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities are 'lovespiration' but they are also 'stylespiration' for couples around the globe.

Whether it's Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma twinning during their vacation or George and Amal Clooney taking sophistication to another level, they make heads turn everywhere they head together.

This Valentine's Day News18 Lifestyle has rounded up top 10 hottest couple from Bollywood and Hollywood who set the temperature soaring with their style trends.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh





Beyonce and Jay Z





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas





Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli






Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja





Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor





Kim Kardashian and Kanye West






David and Victoria Beckham







George and Amal Clooney







