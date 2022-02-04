Valentine's Day: Simple Shirt to Blazers, 4 Outfits For Men to Impress Their Lady Love

It’s going to be valentine’s day in 10 days and besides planning a romantic evening or a dinner date, men should up their style quotient as well. Denim, formal or casual, whatever it is, should be on point and impressive. However, men, sometimes, find it difficult to figure out what they should be wearing on this special day.

If you have plans with your partner this valentine’s day and you are worried about what you are going to wear, well don’t worry, we have got you covered. We have some suggestions for you. You can pull off these outfits to look handsome as ever on your date.

Denim

A good denim jacket is always a good idea. The denim fashion is always up and that is why you can wear them all the time. The best thing is that denim jackets go with every outfit, so you can never go wrong with them.

Simple shirt

If you know that your girlfriend is someone who likes simplicity, you can impress her with a simple look. Remember, do only what you are comfortable doing.

Jacket in winters

North India is quite cold in February, and if you are planning a dinner, you will need a jacket. It is a must that you carry a nice jacket that not only looks cool but keeps you warm. You can carry leather or a bomber jacket.

Blazer

Some girls are big fans of a casual look and if your girl is one of those then you should try a classy blazer for your valentine’s dinner. And do not forget to perfume too.

