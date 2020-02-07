Valentine’s Week 2020: 5 Ways to Celebrate Rose Day with Your Partner

Valentine's Week start with Rose Day on February 7. Apart from the usual idea of gifting a rose to your loved ones, here are some ways to make Rose day memorable for your beloved.

1. A Flower Bouquet: A rose is definitely one of the most romantic flowers; however, your partner might have a different favourite. Make their day special by a bunch of flowers, with a mix of roses, orchids, tulips and their other favourite choices.

2. Breakfast: Small gestures can express great feelings. One of the most meaningful gestures is that of caring, which may make your partner feel really special. Get up early and make some nice breakfast with a glass of juice/tea/coffee. Add a personal touch with a handwritten note.

3. Gifts throughout the day: Do not end the day with just a rose. Plan various gifts for your loved one throughout the day. You can collate pictures of you two together and place them at different locations of your house.

4. Dinner date: Take them to a special dinner date, light up some rose candles and order a rose cake. All things flowery will definitely bloom the budding romance between you two.

5. Visit a rose garden: Take your special one to a rose garden. If you have no rose garden in the vicinity, go to your favourite spot and decorate it beforehand with roses. The heady aroma of a bounty of roses is sure to set your romance sizzling.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.