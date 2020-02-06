Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Valentine’s Week 2020: Full Schedule and Importance of All the Days

If you are prepping to celebrate Valentine’s week 2020 with the love of your life, here’s a list of all the days.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Valentine’s Week 2020: Full Schedule and Importance of All the Days
Photo for representation.

As February has already knocked on our doors, it’s time to welcome the season of love and celebrate Valentine’s week. The celebration kicks off from February 7. Each day marks a special day and has a unique importance in the book of love.

If you are prepping to celebrate Valentine’s week 2020 with the love of your life, here’s a list of all the days:

Rose Day (February 7): People can gift roses to their partners on this day, including varieties like red, yellow and pink roses. Roses are a symbol of love and what’s better than to start the week with a flower.

Propose Day (February 8): On this day, one can gather the courage to speak to their love about their feelings through a proposal.

Chocolate Day (February 9): Kuch meetha ho jaye? The third of the week marks chocolate day, where lovers can gift chocolates to each other of their choice.

Teddy Day (February 10): Teddies are the cutest gift that you can give to your loved one. They can cuddle with it in your absence and make them miss you.

Promise Day (February 11): Every relation works on some promises. You can make a zillion promises to your loved one on this day, and make them feel important in your life.

Hug Day (February 12): After the gifts and promises, comes the time to hug your love and wrap your warmth around them. Make sure that they feel safe when with you.

Kiss Day (February 13): Plant a kiss on their cheeks and forehead and show them the love and care that you carry around for them.

Valentine’s Day (February 14): The Valentine’s Week concludes on February 14. Take your loved one out on date, or plan a candle-light dinner for them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram