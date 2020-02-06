Valentine’s Week 2020: Full Schedule and Importance of All the Days

As February has already knocked on our doors, it’s time to welcome the season of love and celebrate Valentine’s week. The celebration kicks off from February 7. Each day marks a special day and has a unique importance in the book of love.

If you are prepping to celebrate Valentine’s week 2020 with the love of your life, here’s a list of all the days:

Rose Day (February 7): People can gift roses to their partners on this day, including varieties like red, yellow and pink roses. Roses are a symbol of love and what’s better than to start the week with a flower.

Propose Day (February 8): On this day, one can gather the courage to speak to their love about their feelings through a proposal.

Chocolate Day (February 9): Kuch meetha ho jaye? The third of the week marks chocolate day, where lovers can gift chocolates to each other of their choice.

Teddy Day (February 10): Teddies are the cutest gift that you can give to your loved one. They can cuddle with it in your absence and make them miss you.

Promise Day (February 11): Every relation works on some promises. You can make a zillion promises to your loved one on this day, and make them feel important in your life.

Hug Day (February 12): After the gifts and promises, comes the time to hug your love and wrap your warmth around them. Make sure that they feel safe when with you.

Kiss Day (February 13): Plant a kiss on their cheeks and forehead and show them the love and care that you carry around for them.

Valentine’s Day (February 14): The Valentine’s Week concludes on February 14. Take your loved one out on date, or plan a candle-light dinner for them.

