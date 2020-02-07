Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Valentine's Week 2020: Rose Day Special Quotes, Messages, Wishes for Your Loved Ones

Rose day, which marks the beginning of Valentine's Week, is celebrated on February 7. Here’s take a look at some love-filled greetings to share with your loved ones.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 8:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Valentine's Week 2020: Rose Day Special Quotes, Messages, Wishes for Your Loved Ones
A bouquet of origami roses to be sold ahead of Valentines Day is pictured in Quezon City, Philippines. (Image: Reuters)

Rose day, which marks the beginning of Valentine's Week, is celebrated on February 7. The first day of a romantic week is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. Rose Day arrives when the spring is thriving and florets are in full bloom. The day is celebrated by gifting roses, which signifies the bond of love. However, not just roses, lovely messages and wishes are shared as well. Here’s take a look at some love-filled greetings:

•A rose is not just a flower. It is a symbol of true love. It shows that true love never ends. Happy Rose Day!

• You are as soft as the rose petals, for your beautiful heart I have a beautiful rose. Happy Rose Day!

•Love can be expressed in many ways. One way I know is to send it across the distance to the person who is reading this. Happy Rose Day 2020!

• Your love is like the fragrance of roses; it refreshes me when I’m at my lowest. Rose Day 2020!

•Some feelings can’t be told, but I want to share something that I have held; this red rose is for you, let’s together get old. Happy Rose Day!

•A garden without a rose is just barren land and so is my life without you. Happy Valentine Week!

•On this Rose Day, I pray that God fills your way with beautiful red roses and removes all the thorns from your life.

•Love can be expressed in many ways. But I think a rose is a rose So here am I, sending you a bunch today. Happy Rose Day!

•Sending you a bunch of roses on this day to express my love for you which is as deep, pure and beautiful. Happy Rose Day!

•You have loved me with all my flaws and limitations. You have accepted me as I am. Happy Rose Day!

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram