Valentine's Week 2020: Rose Day Special Quotes, Messages, Wishes for Your Loved Ones

Rose day, which marks the beginning of Valentine's Week, is celebrated on February 7. The first day of a romantic week is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. Rose Day arrives when the spring is thriving and florets are in full bloom. The day is celebrated by gifting roses, which signifies the bond of love. However, not just roses, lovely messages and wishes are shared as well. Here’s take a look at some love-filled greetings:

•A rose is not just a flower. It is a symbol of true love. It shows that true love never ends. Happy Rose Day!

• You are as soft as the rose petals, for your beautiful heart I have a beautiful rose. Happy Rose Day!

•Love can be expressed in many ways. One way I know is to send it across the distance to the person who is reading this. Happy Rose Day 2020!

• Your love is like the fragrance of roses; it refreshes me when I’m at my lowest. Rose Day 2020!

•Some feelings can’t be told, but I want to share something that I have held; this red rose is for you, let’s together get old. Happy Rose Day!

•A garden without a rose is just barren land and so is my life without you. Happy Valentine Week!

•On this Rose Day, I pray that God fills your way with beautiful red roses and removes all the thorns from your life.

•Love can be expressed in many ways. But I think a rose is a rose So here am I, sending you a bunch today. Happy Rose Day!

•Sending you a bunch of roses on this day to express my love for you which is as deep, pure and beautiful. Happy Rose Day!

•You have loved me with all my flaws and limitations. You have accepted me as I am. Happy Rose Day!

