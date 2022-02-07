Valentine's Week 2022: How to Celebrate Rose Day with Your Partner Amid Covid-19

ROSE DAY 2022: Valentine’s week is here and the season of love and cupid soaks everyone in its spirit so hard that people go the extra mile to make their partners feel special and happy. Today on February 7, lovebirds around the world celebrate the first day of Valentine’s week, which is Rose Day. It is also considered the best time to express love and spend some quality time with your special one.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus restrictions are making it hard this time to make plans to go out on a date and amidst the restrictions, many are wondering how to make their loved ones feel special. Here are a few things to help you with your rose day plans.

Book your florist

Flowers are the best way to express love. Thanks to the internet that avails many applications that take booking in advance and send bouquets to whichever address you want them to. Don’t forget to pick the red roses that symbolise love.

Writing love letter

It may sound pretty old school but nothing can beat this traditional way of expressing your feelings to your loved ones. A well-written love letter is always appreciated and will surely melt your beloved partner. The best part about the love letters is that they have a longer shelf life compared to any other form of gifts and they can always be kept as a cherished memoir.

Exchanging gifts

Every human being loves a present. Send a meaningful gift to your partner, or something that your partner likes or has been wanting for quite a long time. And if all of these points are kept in mind, then surely the present will bring a smile to their faces.

Plan a candlelight dinner at home

Light candles, decorate the home with flowers, prepare your partner’s favourite meal and play some romantic music to make your beloved feel special and spend some quality time with them.

