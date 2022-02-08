Valentine's Week 2022: When is Chocolate Day? Date, Significance and All You Need to Know About the Third Day of Love Week

HAPPY CHOCOLATE DAY 2022: Every festival that is celebrated all across the globe has its faith, custom, tradition, or significance. And the celebrations for the festival of love have begun as we have officially entered Valentine’s Week. Not only do lovebirds reunite globally but also express their love for each other during this period. Valentine’s Day is the annual celebration of love, bond, and relationship.

The festival of love begins from February 7 to February 14. And people celebrate it by expressing their love and emotions for their special someone. The third day of Valentine’s week i.e February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day. The day which is all about exchanging chocolates and sweet treats with your loved ones comes after Rose and Propose Day.

The day is all about having fun and spending time with your loved ones. The day is so happening that many couples just for fun enrol themselves in baking and chocolate-making classes to prepare sweet treats for their partners. If you and your partners have a sweet tooth and wish to make a great memory then do not miss this one.

History behind the Chocolate Day

It originated as a Christian feast day that honoured Saint Valentine along with other Christian saints called Valentines. In many nations, it is recognised as a crucial day in terms of culture but is not considered as a public holiday in any country.

Since Victorian times, chocolates were the very big parts of the gifts that men and women in love showered each other in the continent and the Americas across the Atlantic.

According to the official website of Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, a British family in the 19th century were looking for a way to use their cocoa butter which was extracted from the process that Richard Cadbury had invented to make more palatable drinking chocolate. To this, his answer was “eating chocolates”, which he packaged in a lovely self-designed box.

“A marketing genius, Cadbury began putting the Cupids and rosebuds on heart-shaped boxes in 1861…”. People started using the pretty chocolate “boxes to save such mementos as love letters,” the official site added.

Chocolate symbolises the never-ending love for your Valentine and lovebirds gift chocolate and expresses the same. Undeniably, chocolates are the love food and one of the best gifts for near dear ones as they can make them super happy.

