Valentine's Week 2022: When is Kiss Day? Significance and Meaning of Different Kinds of Kisses

Happy Kiss Day 2022: International Kissing Day is celebrated on July 6, every year. A day before Valentine’s Day is celebrated as Kiss Day. Kisses are an intimate form of love filled with compassion that signifies the expression of deepest affection. It is the last day of Valentine’s Week which falls on February 13. Here’s all you need to know about Kiss Day 2022.

Kiss Day is one of the most romantic days of Valentine’s Week, which comes a day before Valentine’s Day. It’s an intimate form of expressing love and a special indulgence between partners which increases love. Kissing on the cheek, forehead and lips have different meanings. Kissing is not only helpful for a relationship to build up but can also do wonders for health.

Significance of kissing

The integral part of any healthy relationship is kissing because it’s a special way of expressing love. Intimacy or indulging in any sort of physical form of relationship will make your partner feel loved and appreciated. A kiss ignites a feeling of bonding and makes partners affectionate. Scientifically, kissing makes one happy because it secretes ‘happy hormones’ called Oxytocin, Dopamine and Serotonin, which are released when one experiences pleasure. It also reduces stress hormones in the body called Cortisol levels.

Kiss on Forehead

A forehead kiss indicates an emotional connection between partners which symbolises respect and trust between one another. It also helps to show your partner how important they are to you.

Kiss on Cheeks

A kiss on the cheek is a friendly sign of affection given to anyone you know or love. It signifies that you are fond of the person. Not only partners but kisses on the cheeks can also be shared between friends.

Kiss on Lips

A kiss on the lips is considered a romantic kiss shared between two partners. A first kiss is considered to be very special and something that gets etched in your heart and mind forever.

