Valentine's Week 2022: When is Propose Day? Date, Significance and All You Need to Know About The Day of Love

Propose Day 2022: Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day, is celebrated on February 14 every year. There are a lot of stories related to Valentines amongst which also includes the story of Saint Valentines. Over the years, people started observing this day of romance and love, globally. Although Valentine’s Day falls on February 14, the festivities begin a week before the day of love. The second day of the week-long celebration that is February 8 is the Propose Day. Here’s everything you need to know about Propose Day.

Expressing your feelings to someone is not as easy as seen in movies and books, but it’s also important to speak your heart out and let your significant other know how you feel about them. Propose Day is the perfect day to show your affection to the one you love.

Propose Day is not only meant to express your feelings, but also to make your significant other feel special and rekindle your love. You could give roses, gifts, chocolates and make him/her feel special by doing something extra special for them.

Keep a track of things your partner loves and then make arrangements. You must also make sure not to go overboard with the arrangements that might put your partner in an awkward/uncomfortable situation.

The first day of Valentine’s Week 2022, i.e February 7 is celebrated as Rose Day. On this day, give a rose to your partner, or your best friend expressing millions of emotions. Day 3 of the week, February 9 is Chocolate Day followed by Teddy Day on Day 4, celebrated on February 10.

Day 5 is celebrated as Promise Day and Day 6 is celebrated on Hug Day, which falls on February 11 and February 12, respectively. The last day of Valentine’s Week is Kiss Day, observed on February 13.

