Valentine's Week 2022: When is Rose Day? Know All About First Day of Love Week

Valentine’s Week is around the corner, and we hope you have prepared yourself. The Rose day marks the beginning of Valentine’s week and it is celebrated on February 7, every year. Though you can give any flower your lover likes, rose is one of the most significant tokens of love, which is why it has to be put in the starting of a love story or the entire week of love. On this day, people give roses to their beloveds as a symbol of their love and affection.

ROSE DAY 2022: FEBRUARY 7

When you are falling short of words to express and convey your love, gratitude, and intensity of your feelings, a rose flower arrangement can help you fix it. On Rose day, couples express love for that special someone by giving them a red rose. On this day, set the scene and express your love by presenting them with a red rose.

IDEAS TO CELEBRATE ROSE DAY, FEBRUARY 7:

The ideal way to celebrate the day is by presenting a rose, but you can also pick a bunch of roses, or pair them with other shades of rose flower.

Roses can be of various colours and each colour represents a different meaning, while the Red Rose represents love and romance, the Yellow roses represent friendship. If you have been recently got married or have started a new relationship, you can give your loved ones white roses as they represent a new beginning.

Accompanying a rose with a meaningful gift like a hand-written note or a photo frame would just enhance the overall present.

VALENTINE’S WEEK: DAY AND DATE FOR 2022:

First Day (Rose Day): February 7 (Monday)

Second Day (Propose Day): February 8 (Tuesday)

Third-Day (Chocolate Day): February 9 (Wednesday)

Fourth Day (Teddy Day): February 10 (Thursday)

Fifth Day (Promise Day): February 11 (Friday)

Sixth Day (Hug Day): February 12 (Saturday)

Seventh Day (Kiss Day): February 13 (Sunday)

Eighth Day (Valentine’s Day): February 14 (Monday)

