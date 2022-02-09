Valentine's Week 2022: When is Teddy Day? Know Significance of Each Colour of Teddy Bear

TEDDY DAY 2022: February is considered the month of love. Valentine’s Week, known as the festival of love, is upon us and the fourth day of the week is called Teddy Day. Who doesn’t enjoy receiving mushy-eyed, soft teddy toys as a gift? Teddies are one of the sweetest gifts to present to the girl of your dreams. Teddy Day is celebrated by people across the world to convey their feelings for their partner.

When is Teddy day Celebrated?

Every year on February 10, Teddy Day is celebrated all around the world. This year, Teddy Day falls on Thursday.

History of Teddy Day

Teddy bears are obviously one of the cutest gifts. The day is celebrated by giving a gift (cuddly teddy bear) that symbolises the love/relationship of two individuals. It is believed that former US President Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt is behind the name Teddy. Roosevelt had once denied shooting a bear that his assistants had trapped. Morris Michtom, a candy store owner in Brooklyn, New York, got inspired from this, and dedicated a stuffed toy bear to the then president, and named it Teddy’s Bear.

Significance of Colourful Teddy Bear

Red Teddy represents passion and love. It is meant to enhance the emotional intensity of a connection.

Pink Teddy signifies acceptance of your proposal that he or she loves and appreciates you.

Blue Teddy represents depth, strength, wisdom, and commitment. It denotes that your love is really strong and that you are committed to your relationship.

Green Teddy symbolises a deep connection with your lover and your willingness to wait for them.

Orange Teddy is a symbol of happiness, hope, and light. If you are given an orange teddy.

To win her heart, give her the teddy bear of her favourite colour, and enjoy this wonderful day with your special one.

