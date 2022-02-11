CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones
1-MIN READ

Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Hug Day 2022: Here are some Hug Day 2022 Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status, Greeting and Quotes that you can share with your family, friends, love ones, relatives and colleagues

Lifestyle Desk

HAPPY VALENTINE’S WEEK 2022: HUG DAY 2022 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Hugs are passionate, warm, and embracing emotions. Hugs convey the feeling of being cherished and cared for. The most significant day of the romantic week, i.e., Valentine’s Week, is Hug Day. A Hug Day celebration involves the exchange of warm hugs between people to make each other feel loved. So, in celebration of the Hug Day, here are some heartfelt and warm wishes, quotes, and greetings for you to share with those who deserve a blushing smile.

ALSO READ: Happy Promise Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

1. Hugs are like vitamins for the soul. Happy Hug Day, my love!

ALSO READ: When is Hug Day? Know All About the Sixth Day of Love Week

2. A hug is like a boomerang - you get it back right away.

3. May we embrace one another with love, a smile, and a warm hug!

4. Sending you a warm hug from miles away because on this hug day, my arms will feel empty without you. Happy Hug Day, Dear!

5. If words are not enough to show my love for you, it’s better to hug you. You are my world, and I’m blessed to have you. Wishing you the warmest hug day, my love!

Happy Hug Day to you all!

Lifestyle Desk

February 11, 2022