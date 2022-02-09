Happy Teddy Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Teddy Day 2022: Here are some Teddy Day 2022 Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status, Greeting and Quotes that you can share with your family, friends, love ones, relatives and colleagues

Lifestyle Desk

HAPPY VALENTINE’S WEEK 2022: TEDDY DAY 2022 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: No matter how old one gets, the child inside them never seems to die and love is the only thing in life that lets one be themselves. Teddy Day, celebrated on February 10, is the fourth day of Valentine’s Week. This day is meant to give teddy bears to the people you love, to cherish them and make them feel special. Here are Teddy Day Wishes, Quotes and Greetings to share.

Teddy Day Wishes and Greetings

1. On Teddy Day, We think of people who have encouraged us, who go out of their way to be kind and caring, who have enriched our lives by just being themselves. You are one such priceless person, Happy Teddy Day.

2. A Teddy Bear reminds me of you. It’s soft and warm like you. Happy Teddy Day!

3. Like your teddy, I want you to hug me tight and spend all your nights with me. Happy Teddy Day!

4. Happy Teddy Day to my soft, sweet and cute teddy. You are cuter than the cutest teddy ever.

5. Giving you a big fat fluffy teddy so that you never feel my absence. Happy Teddy Day sweetheart, love you!

6. Teddy is never an outdated gift for any generation, be it childhood or adult it goes for every age. Happy teddy day!

7. Lots and lots of sweet warm teddy hugs and kisses from my side on this Teddy Bear Day for you! Love you to the moon and back!

Teddy Day Quotes

1. “In a world where everyone seems to be larger and louder than yourself, it is very comforting to have a small, quiet companion.” –Peter Gray

2. “I used to watch him growing up, then I met him. He was a big teddy bear.” - Charles Barkley

February 09, 2022