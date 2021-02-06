Valentine's Week Kicks Off with Rose Day from Feb 7, Send These Heart-warming Wishes to Your Loved Ones

Valentine’s day is around the corner and the lovebirds have already started planning surprises and gifts. The seven-day celebration of love will start from February 7 with Rose Day and each day will have unique significance. Roses are special for expressing your feelings and giving a red rose to your loved one is the simplest yet meaningful way to do so. Different coloured roses denote different meanings like red rose expresses love while the yellow stands for friendship.

Even if your loved one is away and you are not able to meet on this special day, send out a bouquet from online gift stores to make them feel loved. Also, it’s always special to accompany those flowers with a beautiful wish or quote. Here we have enlisted some of the most beautiful and romantic Rose Day wishes that you can choose from and cheer up your loved ones.

1. May God make your life beautiful like the roses and remove all the thorns from your path of success. Happy Rose Day.

2. There are so many options while choosing a rose, but for me, you’re my constant. Happy rose day.

3. To me, your love is the sweet fragrance of a rose that reminds me always of you. Happy Rose Day.

4. Keep making my life beautiful with the smile from rosy lips through the year. Happy Rose Day, Sweetheart.

5. Words will fall short to express my love for you, hope the roses will fulfill the emptiness. Happy rose day my girl.

6. To the person I admire most, Happy Rose Day. May you bloom like a beautiful rose and spread your fragrance in the entire world.

7. I cannot find another way to express my love for you rather than sending this astounding branch of roses. Thank you for being my roses. Happy Rose day.

8. It is hard to describe my love for you in words, so I am sending this rose to symbolize my feelings to you. Happy rose day.

9. These roses are my token of thanks to you for being there whenever I had a rough time. I love you. Happy Rose Day.

10.Roses are beautiful, so are you. Sending some roses to you on this day to thank you for being there for me.