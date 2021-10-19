Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Date, History, Significance and Shubh Muhurat for Puja

The Hindu epic Ramayana was written by Sage Valmiki, the Adi Kavi or first poet. Valmiki Jayanti celebrates his birth anniversary. He also appeared as a character in the Ramayana Saga as a hermit who took Sita, Lord Rama’s wife, into his ashram and nurtured her kids, Luv and Kush, throughout their exile. Valmiki was born on the Purnima of the Ashwin month, according to Hindu mythology. Every year during the Ashwin month’s Purnima, numerous religious and social events are held in various parts of the country.

LEGENDS AROUND MAHARSHI VALMIKI’S BIRTH

There are several legends surrounding the birth of Maharshi Valmiki, who is said to have been birthed to Varun, the 9th son of Maharshi Kashyap and Devi Aditi, and his wife Charshini. Maharishi Valmiki is also credited with having written the first shloka in this realm.

According to another legend, the son of a Brahmin named Pracheta, he was born as Ratnakar, who had once been a dacoit. He killed and robbed many innocent people before he met Narad Muni, who transformed him into a good person and a devotee of Lord Rama. He got so still after years of meditation practice that ants created mounds around him. As a result, he was given the title Valmiki, which translates to “one born from an ant mound.

Valmiki learnt the narrative of Lord Rama from Narada Muni, and with his supervision, he penned the tale of Lord Rama in poetic lines, which gave rise to the epic Ramayana. The Ramayana consists of 24,000 verses and seven cantos (kandas), including the Uttara Kanda. The Ramayana is around 480,002 words long, which is one-quarter the length of the complete text of another Hindu epic, the Mahabharata, or almost four times the length of the Iliad, an old Greek epic.

On Valmiki Jayanti, members of the Valmiki sect hold Shobha Yatras, or parades, in which they sing devotional hymns and bhajan.

DATE AND PUJA TIME OF VALMIKI JAYANTI 2021

Valmiki Jayanti is observed on the Purnima of Ashwin month. Valmiki Jayanti, also known as Pargat Diwas, will be observed on October 20th, 2021. The puja timings for Purnima Tithi will begin at 07:03 PM on October 19 and will finish at 08:26 PM on October 20.

