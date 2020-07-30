Vaping Can be Dangerous for Heart of Younger Generations, Claims New Study

It is not the first time vaping and e-cigarette have been claimed to be harmful for the health and well-being of an individual. Smoking e-cigarettes can even make an individual habitual of traditional cigarettes, suggests a new study. This might further lead to creating ill cardiovascular effects.

The study, titled ‘Vaping linked with heart problems’, was recently published in the journal European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

The paper has also suggested limiting the sales and advertising of the sweet flavors, banning it for the use of the teenagers leading to harmful effects. E-cigarettes result in raising the blood pressure and heart rate. This makes the artery wall become stiffer and less elastic and damages the inner lining of the blood vessels.

These factors would lead to blood clots and building fatty inside artery walls, resulting in heart attack. This established the relation between vaping, e-cigarettes and heart attack.

Senior author of the study, professor Maja-Lisa Lochen from UiT The Arctic University of Norway, Tromso, said, “Vaping is marketed towards teenagers and the tobacco industry uses celebrities to promote it as being healthier than smoking.”

The data given in the report also claims that the use of e-cigarette in young people and adolescents has increased from 5% in 2013 to nearly 25% in 2018.

Demanding the ban of e-cigarettes, Maja-Lisa Lochen suggested, “Action is urgently needed to halt the growing use in young people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that e-cigarettes are harmful to health.”