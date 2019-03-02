English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vaping Linked to Wheezing in Adults
Wheezing refers to breathing with a whistling or rattling sound in the chest and is caused by narrowed or abnormal airways.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ diego_cervo/ istock.com)
Loading...
With vaping no less harmful than traditional cigarettes, a new study suggests it is associated with wheezing in adults, which is a precursor to serious health conditions including heart failure, lung cancer and sleep apnoea.
Wheezing refers to breathing with a whistling or rattling sound in the chest and is caused by narrowed or abnormal airways.
The study showed that people who vaped were nearly twice as likely to experience wheezing compared to people who did not regularly use tobacco products.
"The take-home message is that electronic cigarettes are not safe when it comes to lung health," said Deborah J. Ossip, professor from the University of Rochester Medical Center in the US.
"The changes we're seeing with vaping, both in laboratory experiments and studies of people who vape, are consistent with early signs of lung damage, which is very worrisome," added Ossip.
For the study, the team included more than 28,000 adults.
The findings, published in the journal Tobacco Control, showed that adult vapers were 1.7 times more likely to experience wheezing and related respiratory symptoms such as difficulty in breathing compared to non-users.
Although electronic cigarettes are marketed as a less harmful alternative to cigarette smoking, many concerns remain related to the long-term health consequences of vaping.
With the emergence of small, sleek vaping devices that are used with nicotine pods in hundreds of different flavours, the researchers fear the number of young people who vape will continue to grow and that serious health consequences, including allergies, loss of immunity and subsequent infections will follow.
However, the researchers maintained that the analysis cannot prove that vaping causes wheezing; it only identifies an association between the two.
Wheezing refers to breathing with a whistling or rattling sound in the chest and is caused by narrowed or abnormal airways.
The study showed that people who vaped were nearly twice as likely to experience wheezing compared to people who did not regularly use tobacco products.
"The take-home message is that electronic cigarettes are not safe when it comes to lung health," said Deborah J. Ossip, professor from the University of Rochester Medical Center in the US.
"The changes we're seeing with vaping, both in laboratory experiments and studies of people who vape, are consistent with early signs of lung damage, which is very worrisome," added Ossip.
For the study, the team included more than 28,000 adults.
The findings, published in the journal Tobacco Control, showed that adult vapers were 1.7 times more likely to experience wheezing and related respiratory symptoms such as difficulty in breathing compared to non-users.
Although electronic cigarettes are marketed as a less harmful alternative to cigarette smoking, many concerns remain related to the long-term health consequences of vaping.
With the emergence of small, sleek vaping devices that are used with nicotine pods in hundreds of different flavours, the researchers fear the number of young people who vape will continue to grow and that serious health consequences, including allergies, loss of immunity and subsequent infections will follow.
However, the researchers maintained that the analysis cannot prove that vaping causes wheezing; it only identifies an association between the two.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alexander the Great: Professor Holds Baby in Class So Student Can Take Notes, Tops the Internet
- Producers Hurrying to Register Patriotic Titles 'Not New', Daniel Craig Celebrates 51st Birthday
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
- Trevor Noah Made a Joke About War Between India & Pakistan, But People are Not Amused
- FAME India Phase II Scheme Approved by Cabinet - Implications, Impact and Industry Reactions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results