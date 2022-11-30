Varanasi: Take A Look At The Haunted Places In The Spiritual Capital Of India

You must be familiar with some of the tourist attractions of Varanasi, which is also popularly known as the ‘Spiritual Capital of India’. But, are you aware of the haunted locations in this north Indian city? Every day, thousands of worshippers travel to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to visit the famous Kashi Vishvanath Temple.

If you’ve ever visited Varanasi, then you must’ve surely taken a walk through the city’s narrow streets. Although Varanasi is known for its pilgrimage sites, a lot of people often share their spooky experiences in the city on social media. It is believed that there are many haunted places across the city and people are frightened to visit them even during the daytime. So, let’s take a look at some of those places below:

1. The Rajghat Bridge: The Rajghat bridge is built on the Ganga. It is also called the ghost bridge as many people have embraced death by jumping off it. According to locals, people avoid using this bridge at night because of spooky incidents that have taken place there in the past.

2. The Chet Singh Fort: This fort is situated on the banks of the Ganga river in Varanasi. It is extremely crowded during the day, but people start vacating it as soon as it gets dark. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a video of a “spirit” being caught on camera at the gate of this historical location had gone viral on the internet. Besides the video, there are a lot of horror stories associated with the Chet Singh Fort.

3. The Manikarnika Ghat: The Manikarnika Ghat is one of the holiest cremation grounds alongside the river. However, people are afraid of visiting this ghat at midnight. In May 2020, Banaras Hindu University’s VN Mishra had shared a photo of the cremation of a body, in which a “figure was seen” above the burning corpse. And, a lot of people suggested that the figure was, in fact, the “soul of the deceased:.

4. Post-mortem House Of Banaras Hindu University: The post-mortem house in Banaras Hindu University is also deemed haunted by many. According to hearsay, a lot of people have apparently heard strange and scary noises while passing by the BHU post-mortem house.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here