Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world’s longest cruise journey — the Ganga Vilas Cruise — on Friday, January 13. The fare of the cruise is in lakhs and includes some exclusive luxuries. The latest is that the cruise is now booked for the next two years, meaning you will have to wait until 2024 to make a booking there.

Varanasi is one of the most popular cities in Uttar Pradesh and tourists visit the city every year in large numbers to witness the cultural depth of the city. From delicious local cuisine to Mangal and Sandhya Aartis, the city offers a lot to look forward to. The Ganga Vilas cruise will only add to the variety of things to do in the city and people are already looking forward to this.

The cruise journey started on Friday, January 13, in Varanasi and ended in Ghazipur, UP, the next day. Cruise director Raj Singh revealed that the next trip will happen in September 2023, and the ship will leave from Varanasi and stop at Dibrugarh. It will then take the journey back to Varanasi in the year 2024.

The Ganga Vilas cruise ship is equipped with the most luxurious facilities, including 18 suite rooms, a spa, a restaurant, a gym and a big hall. Apart from this, special arrangements have been made for people who want to sunbathe on the roof of the cruise.

The cruise was constructed in India and it contains both a sewage treatment plant and a water filtration system onboard. The ship can filter and clean water efficiently for passengers to use and has a fuel capacity of forty thousand litres. This means that the ship can travel for 35-40 days at a stretch without any requirement for refilling.

A total of 76 people, including 36 tourists and 40 crew members can be accommodated on the cruise at a time.

