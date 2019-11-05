Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari Gorge On Delhi Street Food

Varun, Shweta and Anjali were there for their show Mere Dad ki Dulhan, based on the urban lifestyle in Delhi and a father-daughter duo played by Varun and Anjali.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari Gorge On Delhi Street Food
credits - Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari instagram

Actor Varun Badola and actress Shweta Tiwari along with newcomer Anjali Tatrari had a good time gorging on Delhi's street food. Being a Delhiite, Varun likes to balance his professional and personal lives whenever he is in the Capital.

"I always figure out some time to visit my home whenever I am in town for shoot. The best part about Delhi that I adore is that you can't say no to the delicacy here. Right from the typical street food to (food at) fancy five-star restaurant, we can explore as per our budget. Food here is amazing," he said.

Varun, Shweta and Anjali were here for their show Mere Dad ki Dulhan, based on the urban lifestyle in Delhi and a father-daughter duo played by Varun and Anjali.

Shweta mentioned that she enjoyed her stay. "I gorged on almost all the Purani Dilli special food, rode an e-rickshaw and interacted with a lot of my fans," she said.

For debutante Anjali, it was a one-of-a-kind experience. "Delhi is amazing. We shot at different locations including a beautiful bungalow in Model town. I was totally in love with the ambience and beautiful greenery there where we had our desi chai. Few of my scenes with Shweta ma'am were shot near the Red Fort. Later, we enjoyed the parathas from our favorite Paranthe wali Gali. The best part was gorging on Delhi street food chhole kulche, momos, aloo chaat and kebabs."

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram