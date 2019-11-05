Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari Gorge On Delhi Street Food

Actor Varun Badola and actress Shweta Tiwari along with newcomer Anjali Tatrari had a good time gorging on Delhi's street food. Being a Delhiite, Varun likes to balance his professional and personal lives whenever he is in the Capital.

"I always figure out some time to visit my home whenever I am in town for shoot. The best part about Delhi that I adore is that you can't say no to the delicacy here. Right from the typical street food to (food at) fancy five-star restaurant, we can explore as per our budget. Food here is amazing," he said.

Varun, Shweta and Anjali were here for their show Mere Dad ki Dulhan, based on the urban lifestyle in Delhi and a father-daughter duo played by Varun and Anjali.

Shweta mentioned that she enjoyed her stay. "I gorged on almost all the Purani Dilli special food, rode an e-rickshaw and interacted with a lot of my fans," she said.

For debutante Anjali, it was a one-of-a-kind experience. "Delhi is amazing. We shot at different locations including a beautiful bungalow in Model town. I was totally in love with the ambience and beautiful greenery there where we had our desi chai. Few of my scenes with Shweta ma'am were shot near the Red Fort. Later, we enjoyed the parathas from our favorite Paranthe wali Gali. The best part was gorging on Delhi street food chhole kulche, momos, aloo chaat and kebabs."

