Varun Bahl: As an Industry, We Have Started Moving Towards a More Contemporary and Experimental Space l Exclusive

If 2022 was a year of experiments in fashion, renowned couturier Varun Bahl looks forward to a celebration of innovative silhouettes and unusual colour schemes this year.

In an exclusive interview with News 18, the designer who loves exploring Indian crafts and embroideries in his collections is hoping the industry celebrates the legacy of India and its heritage as well as adapts to the rapidly changing style requirements to build a sustainable business.

2022: A Year of Experiments

The year 2022 saw the fashion industry come out of its slumber and take on challenges head-on. According to Varun Bahl, in spite of the difficult times due to the pandemic, 2022 has been a year where people wanted to get back on track. Varun who received immense love for this couture collection New Leaf, says, “The pandemic was a time of extreme difficulty for everyone, so 2022 has been all about getting back on track for everyone, including me. My New Leaf couture collection received immense love from people and I can’t wait to show you all what’s in store for 2023.”

For Varun, 2022 was a year of experimental silhouettes. After two years of challenges, minimal and light weddings, his brides and grooms were looking for looks that were innovative, and more unconventional than the usual silhouettes. Another moment that took centre stage in 2022, was physical shows and it was indeed a breath of fresh air post-pandemic. “I, for one, was very excited to have physical shows back in format after the pandemic. I have always loved showcasing our collections physically to my audience, giving us a chance to capture their reaction and make all-new memories with the same. After an extremely difficult period, Indian craftsmanship has definitely recovered well and taken the centre stage,” expresses Varun.

2023: A Year of Innovation

For 2023, Varun Bahl would definitely like to see more new and innovative silhouettes and unusual colour schemes. “I do think that as an industry, we have started moving towards a more contemporary and experimental space, and would definitely like to further explore this,” adds Varun.

A pioneer in couture and pret, Varun believes that the fashion industry in India is opening up to new possibilities. He says, “The fashion industry in India has been opening itself more and more to the idea of contemporary fashion, silhouettes that are experimental and unique in nature, and creating pieces that are not for mere occasions, but instead, act as heirloom additions to your wardrobe. The industry is working on highlighting Indian handicrafts in multiple ways, and I am excited to see what’s in store for 2023.”

Weddings of 2023

Varun is of the opinion that today’s brides are looking for something more unique and contemporary, yet culturally relevant. The grooms on the other hand are looking to go in a different direction instead of the usual light-coloured sherwanis. “I definitely think this trend will continue and is here to stay,” adds Varun.

Varun Bahl Couture in 2023

To build a more sustainable business, we need to adapt to the rapidly changing style requirements of our customers, while also educating them about the amazing treasured textiles and embellishments that are our collective legacy as Indians.

To do so, Varun Bahl plans to concentrate on designing trendless, versatile pieces that can be styled and upcycled in a variety of ways and includes luxurious handwoven fabrics and fantastical embroideries, but in modern cuts, motifs, and styles. These, adapted to competitive price points, will ensure that he creates a modern Indian design language that will appeal to today’s discerning customers, and help him keep Varun Bahl’s garment traditions alive and thriving.

Fashion Resolution 2023

As a fashion resolution, Varun wants to continue to make pieces that add solid design value to one’s wardrobe as well as enhance their personal style.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here