1-min read

'Chachu No 1' Varun Dhawan Shares First Glimpse Of His Niece in an Instagram Post; See Pics

The family photo, which Varun Dhawan shared on Wednesday, went viral instantly. Take a look.

News18.com

July 12, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
'Chachu No 1' Varun Dhawan Shares First Glimpse Of His Niece in an Instagram Post; See Pics
Varun Dhawan shared an adorable first picture of his niece.
Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently told his fans and followers on Twitter that he would soon introduce them to the youngest member of his family -- elder brother Rohit Dhawan and sister-in-law Jaanvi's daughter -- did keep his word when on Wednesday the Badlapur star took to his Instagram account to post a picture of the entire Dhawan clan gathered around the little munchkin cradled in her mother's arms, while the entire family looked at her with smiles on their faces.

Dressed in white t-shirts with every member's relationship with the newborn emblazoned on it along with the words No 1 (Rohit and Varun's father David Dhawan directed a number of films with No 1 in the movie's title), the Dhawan family looked picture perfect in the photo the actor shared. Varun captioned the image: "Love at first sight."

Take a look:

♥️ love at first sight

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on



Rohit, who directed films like Desi Boyz and Dishoom, married Jaanvi in 2012.

On the work front, Varun is currently busy with the shooting of Abhishek Varman's Kalank.

Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
