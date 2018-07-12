'Chachu No 1' Varun Dhawan Shares First Glimpse Of His Niece in an Instagram Post; See Pics

♥️ love at first sight A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jul 10, 2018 at 10:40pm PDT

Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently told his fans and followers on Twitter that he would soon introduce them to the youngest member of his family -- elder brother Rohit Dhawan and sister-in-law Jaanvi's daughter -- did keep his word when on Wednesday the Badlapur star took to his Instagram account to post a picture of the entire Dhawan clan gathered around the little munchkin cradled in her mother's arms, while the entire family looked at her with smiles on their faces.Dressed in white t-shirts with every member's relationship with the newborn emblazoned on it along with the words No 1 (Rohit and Varun's father David Dhawan directed a number of films with No 1 in the movie's title), the Dhawan family looked picture perfect in the photo the actor shared. Varun captioned the image: "Love at first sight."Take a look:Rohit, who directed films like Desi Boyz and Dishoom, married Jaanvi in 2012.On the work front, Varun is currently busy with the shooting of Abhishek Varman's Kalank.