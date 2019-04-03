English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan in Kalank, Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat Bring Back Kohl-rimmed Eyes Trend
Scroll down to find out who sported the Kohl-rimmed eye look better, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Shahrukh Khan or Aamir Khan.
Traditional kohl-rimmed eyes are back in vogue, and men aren't afraid to sport the look or pack some kohl in their vanity case.
The ancient cosmetic, which gave on-screen villains like Pran a statement look, is now doing the trick for Bollywood's leading actors like Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. It's now become a sign of amped-up masculinity.
Here's a list of some names, who have worn kajal with great style:
Varun Dhawan in 'Kalank'
As his first look as Zafar from his forthcoming film "Kalank" released last month, Varun was seen sporting kajal to get the fierce image on the big screen.
Ranveer Singh in 'Padmaavat'
With eccentric mannerisms, powerful performance, long locks and kohl-rimmed eyes — Ranveer managed to enthrall the audience and enchant everyone with his menacing character as the deadly Alauddin Khilji in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.
Aamir Khan in 'Thugs Of Hindostan'
The stark similarity between Aamir as 'Firangi' and Johnny Depp's character Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series caught the eyes of many. Everything about Aamir's character seemed to be inspired by the Hollywood star. Aamir's and Depp's make-up for the movie was quite similar as both were seen sporting heavy kohled eyes, a moustache and a beard.
Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'
A Muslim man clad in traditional Pathani suit, dramatically kohled eyes, oversized glasses, and his usual charm — Shah Rukh looked convincing as a rustic villain.
