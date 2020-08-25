Varun Dhawan Is Eagerly Waiting For the Covid-19 Vaccine, Shares Post On Instagram
Varun Dhawan is eagerly waiting for the Covid vaccine. To make his point, Varun posted a shirtless snapshot on Instagram.
credits - Varun Dhawan Instagram
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is eagerly waiting for the Covid vaccine. To make his point, Varun posted a shirtless snapshot on Instagram.
In the picture, Varun lies by the poolside with his hair in the water. He borrowed a line from Sonu Nigam's hit song "Ab mujhe raat din" for the caption. "Ab mujhe raat din, Vaccine ka intezaar hain," Varun wrote.
Recently, the actor had taken to Instagram and posted a picture of himself worshiping the Ganesh idol. "Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi," he wished his fans and followers.
The actor is currently awaiting the release of Coolie No. 1, directed by his father David Dhawan. Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- With Made In India iPhones, Apple Set To Get Its India Online Store: Here Is What This Means For You
- Kumkum Bhagya's Trupti Shankhdhar Claims Threat to Life From Father
- Lionel Messi is on the Market But Who All Can Really Afford Him
- Playing 'Kokilaben Rap' Song on Loop? Internet is Now Coming Up With Covers of Mash-Up
- Lionel Messi in the IPL? DC, KKR and CSK in Twitter Banter Over 'Rumours'