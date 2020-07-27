Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan Lifts Niece Instead of Dumbbells, See Pic

Varun Dhawan took to social media to post an adorable picture, in which he can be seen lifting his brother's daughter.

IANS

Updated:July 27, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
credits - Varun Dhawan instagram

No gym? Do not worry. Actor Varun Dhawan has a funny idea of weight lifting at home. Instead of dumbbells, Varun lifted his niece while doing his 'Sunday' workout.

Taking to Instagram, Varun posted an adorable picture in which he is seen lifting his brother's daughter. "Sunday workout," Varun captioned the picture, leaving netizens in awe of the 'chachu-bhatiji' bond.

View this post on Instagram

Sunday workout

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

"So cute. Chachu goals, " a user commented. Another one wrote: "best."

Recently, Varun garnered 30 million followers on Instagram. The actor made the announcement sharing a fan-made video on the photo-video sharing platform. "30 MILLION #varuniacs… Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat. Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit," he posted with the video. 

View this post on Instagram

30 MILLION #varuniacs Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

On the work front, Varun will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1.

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

