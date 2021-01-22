Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Families All Set for Wedding

Wedding bells are chiming louder than ever as both bride and groom, Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan’s families are headed to their wedding destination. Pictures of Dhawan’s family leaving for Alibaug are going viral across social media. Only minutes before this departure, Dalal’s family was also spotted fitting their suitcases in the car trunks and making their way towards the coastal town. The wedding is to take place on January 24, 2021 and more people will be making their way to venue in the next 24 hours.

Both the families have left early Friday morning to reach there in time for wedding preparations. Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan was spotted with his wife and daughter and home staff getting into one car. Director and father of the groom, David Dhawan, sat in another car with his wife Karuna Dhawan as they drove away. But the centre of this whole celebration, Varun, was not spotted in either of the cars. He wasn’t spotted exiting his residence at all.

His relatives, uncle Anil Dhawan was snapped with his wife and daughter at the Mazgaon dock in Mumbai. Anil and family boarded the Ro-Ro ferry, aka the Ro-Pax, from Mumbai to Mandwa. However, they will have to make the rest of the journey by car as it takes a few minutes on-road travel to reach Alibaug. Luckily, the ferry allows passengers to board their cars on the boat.

The cars that left Varun’s residence also reached the same dock. They will be taking the ferry as well. But how will the groom reach Alibaug is a mystery as of now.