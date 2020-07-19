Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan Shares Adorable Picture With His Puppy Angel

Varun Dhawan took to social media and shared an adorable picture with his furry friend Angel, a beagle. The actor is upset as his puppy Angel refused to wake up to watch a mixed martial arts match with him.

IANS

Updated:July 19, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
Varun Dhawan Shares Adorable Picture With His Puppy Angel
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is upset as his puppy Angel refused to wake up to watch a mixed martial arts match with him. Varun took to Instagram account, where he shared an adorable picture with his furry friend Angel, a beagle.

"Angel refusing to wake up to watch ufc with me," he wrote alongside the image.

Actor Prateik Babbar took to the comment section and wrote: "i have a boy beagle!.. if yours is a girl!.. we can be happily married and have lotsa puppies!"

Actor Dino Morea commented: "Big fight".

Recently, Varun dedicated his new post, where he lip-syncs to a song, to all the girls.

Varun was trying the new feature Reels on Instagram, when he made the video. In the clip, Varun is seen lying on a couch and lip syncing to the number Lagdi Lahore di from his film Street Dancer 3D. The original track is sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar.

On the film front, Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D this year. His next film is Coolie No 1 is directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres in May, but got pushed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

