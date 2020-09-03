Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan Shares Picture From His 'Sweet 16' Days

In the throwback picture, Varun Dhawan is captured as a shirtless teenager, flaunting his abs.

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Varun Dhawan Shares Picture From His 'Sweet 16' Days
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently took a trip down the memory lane. He took to his verified Instagram account to shared a throwback picture from his sweet 16 days.

In the Instagram picture, a 16-year-old Varun is captured as a shirtless teenager, flaunting his abs. The 33-year-old actor captioned the image saying: "Sweet 16".

Sweet 16🍼

The Student of the Year actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from this life. A couple of days back, he took to his Instagram reels to share a throwback video of himself doing push-ups with a dumbbell and revealed that his shoulder injury from the time of shooting for Street Dancer 3D has finally healed. He often shares his work out videos.

Varun Dhawan was last seen on screen in Remo D'Souza's "Street Dancer 3D" alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi among others.

He will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", which is directed by his father David Dhawan. The which had been postponed will soon be releasing on a digital platform.

