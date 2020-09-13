Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Varun Dhawan's Candid Moment with His Furry Friend is Unmissable

Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a boomerang of himself shaking hands with an adorable labrador. He also gushed about his furry friend saying that it had him at hello.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
Varun Dhawan's Candid Moment with His Furry Friend is Unmissable
Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a boomerang of himself shaking hands with an adorable labrador. He also gushed about his furry friend saying that it had him at hello.

Actor Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram to share a boomerang with an adorable furry friend. The Badlapur actor could be seen shaking the hand of a labrador, causing a frenzy among fans who left emojis and comments on the post.

Varun wrote, "You had me at HELLO." The actor also sported a bearded look and long hair. He sported a printed shirt with jeans and 'Stranger Things' flip-flops.

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram

You had me at HELLO

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Previously, Varun Dhawan shared a love-filled picture of himself with fashion designer and girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The lovely couple can be seen posing on the edge of a swimming pool.

He wrote, "No I won’t be afraid just as long as you stand by me." Celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Mahira Khan, Raghav Juyal, Chetna Pande, Mouni Roy, Sophie Choudhry, Aparshakti Khurana, Amy Jackson, Nushrat Bharuccha and many more commented on the adorable picture.

Take a look:

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake with Sara Ali Khan. The film, like its 1995 version starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, is also directed by David Dhawan. The film was slated to release on May 1, 2020 but was delayed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

