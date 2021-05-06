Varuthini Ekadashi 2021 Date: Know the Significance, Rituals and Timings

Varuthini Ekadashi is observed on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi Tithi of Vaishakha month according to North Indian Purnimant calendar and Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month according to South Indian Amavasyant calendar. Devotees observe fast on the eleventh day of a lunar fortnight to please Lord Vishnu. It is believed that a person who observes the Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat is protected from all the evils and bestowed with good fortune and wealth.

This year, the fast will be observed on May 7. According to Hindu beliefs, fasting begins on the night of the Dashami Tithi and ends on the morning of Dwadashi Tithi.

Varuthini Ekadashi Tithi and its significance.

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat 2021: Tithi and timings

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 2:10 pm on May 06 and will prevail till 3:32 pm on May 7.

Parana Tithi and timings: May 8, 05:35 am to 08:16 am

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat 2021: History and significance

Varuthini means armoured or protected, hence, it is believed that the vrat frees devotees from troubles, sorrows, and evil. The importance of Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat is mentioned in Bhavishya Purana.

According to the scripture, Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, himself narrated the importance of keeping fast on this day to Pandava King Yudhishthira. On this day, devotees worship the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Vamana. On Varuthini Ekadashi, devotees chant the Vishnu Sahasranaam, keep fast for 24 hours, and offer food and clothes to the poor.

Usually, a total of 24 Ekadashi Vrats is observed in a year however, the number goes up by two during a leap year as per the Hindu calendar. It’s also known as Adhik Maas and the devotees have to observe 26 Ekadashi Vrats during this year. Each Ekadashi Tithi has a specific name and importance, however, each Ekadashi Vrat is dedicated to Lord Vishnu or his incarnations.

