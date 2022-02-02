Vasant Panchami 2022: All You Need To Know About The Festival

Vasant Panchami is a Hindu and Sikh festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and bids farewell to the chilly days of winter. Spring and 5th are the literal translations of the words Vasant Panchami. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma created the universe on this day.

The festival is falling on February 5 this year. It is observed on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the Magha month and people perform Saraswati Puja on this day. Vasant Panchami is also known for being one of the most divine days for marriage.

This year, the sun God is creating Budhaditya Yog on this day, and the Navgrah will be present in four zodiac signs resulting in the formation of auspicious Kedar yoga.

Apart from marriage, Vasant Panchami is also the best day for auspicious activities. You can buy a house, plot, flat, vehicle, etc. on the occasion as there is a muhurat for it. Besides February 5, there is also a muhurta for marriage on February 4th and 6th.

In the northern states of the country like Punjab and Haryana, Vasant Panchami is celebrated as a spring harvest festival. Farmers in the states rejoice and harvest crops on this day.

Bengalis honour the Goddess Saraswati on the day by wearing yellow outfits and decorating their homes with yellow flowers. They also feast on sweets, saffron rice, and other festive delicacies.

Educational institutes in states like West Bengal, Assam, Tripura and Bihar observe the festival by organising Saraswati Puja for students. Several families commemorate the day by teaching young children and encouraging them to study or make music.

The day also has a muhurat for the naming ceremony of children. Furthermore, it is considered the best day for the Grah Pravesh ritual which involves moving into a new home. The Griha Pravesh Muhurta runs from 07:07 a.m. to midnight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.