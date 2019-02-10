English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Basant Panchami: All You Need to Know About Rituals & Delicacies of the Spring Festival
Let's welcome the spring season!
Basant Panchami Image: @cityscanner/Instagram
Basant Panchami marks the beginning of spring and falls on the fifth day of Maagh each year. Considered as an auspicious day, the festival is celebrated in different states of India. There are many interesting stories associated with Basant Panchami celebrations.
History
According to a popular belief, goddess Saraswati – the deity of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology – was born on this day and people worship her to achieve wisdom. According to the Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. This festival is celebrated in north India with full glee and delight.
As per another Basant Panchami story, God Rama ate half tasted grapes of Mata Shabari on Basant Panchami. To commemorate the beliefs, the festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated. The day of Basant Panchami is considered as the beginning of life. This day is the day of arrival of happiness. The season of spring is the season of rebirth and renewal. In this season, fields of yellow mustard charm everyone’s heart. Therefore, it is also considered auspicious by many to wear yellow on Basant Panchami.
Traditions and Rituals
People consider Basant Panchami as an auspicious day to begin good work. In India, the festival is celebrated mostly in northern states of Punjab and Bihar, where people celebrate it as a festival of kites. In Rajasthan, people wear jasmine garlands on the day of the festival. Although there is no special time to perform Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami day, most of the people perform Saraswati Puja during Purvahna Kala - the time between the sunrise and the midday. During Saraswati Puja, the goddess is dressed in yellow and flowers and sweets of the same color are offered to her.
Traditional Sweets
In Bengal, Goddess Saraswati is offered boondi ke ladoo and sweet rice. Like other states Basant Panchami is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Punjab. Traditionally, Meethe Chawal, Maake ki Roti and Sarso Ka Saag are eaten.
Wish you and your loved ones, a very Happy Basant Panchami!
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
