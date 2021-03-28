Vasanta Purnima 2021: Timings, Significance and Rituals

The pious occasion of Vasanta Purnima 2021 is falling on Sunday, March 28. According to the Hindu calendar, this day falls in the month of Phalguna and marks the beginning of one of the most important Hindu festivals, i.e. Holi. Many people consider this Purnima as the most sacred full moon night.

The festival of Holi is celebrated over a period of two days. The day one of the festival falls on Purnima. On this day, a sacred fire is lit and the ritual of Holika Dahan is performed. The next day is called the Dhulendi, which is more of a fun and celebration event. On the day, people put Gulaal on each other and extend the greetings of the day. This year the celebrations will not be as grand as people have been advised to stay home due to the current pandemic situation.

This year the Vasant Purnima 2021 Tithi will start from 3:27 AM on March 28 and will go on till 12:17 AM on March 29.

Many people observe fast and perform puja to mark it. Mostly believers of Lord Vishnu keep this fast. The ones observing the Vasanta Purnima Vrat, wake up early in the morning and take bath before sunrise. After that they clean temples and adorn Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with new clothes. Subsequently, fruits, flowers, home made sweets are offered to the gods.

Apart from observing fasts, people also organise Satyanarayana Puja and Satyanarayana Katha to seek the blessing of the almighty. People pray for the well being of their loved ones. The traditional puja samagri of Vasanta Purnima Vrat includes fruits, sweets, milk, water, nuts, flowers, vermillion, sandalwood paste, turmeric powder, betel leaves and coins.