Negativity has become a problem for almost everyone around us in today’s day and age. Mental and physical stress have been increasing day by day and excess work just doesn’t end. This intense amount of stress adversely affects our sleep and mental peace causing health problems such as insomnia, anxiety and depression. While therapy is one way to maintain good mental health, according to science, the other way is Vastu Shastra. It suggests that keeping certain items under your pillow can help you attain sound sleep and mental peace. Bhopal astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma sheds more light on this.

Here are some items according to Pandit Hitendra that, if kept under your pillow, can boost mental peace and help you sleep better:

Bhagavat Gita or Sunderkand

According to Vastu Shastra, if a person sleeps with Bhagavat Gita or Sunderkand under their pillow, there is a circulation of positive energy in their body and their mind becomes calm. They even feel fresh throughout the day and they work more efficiently.

Moong dal

Vastu Shastra suggests that tying moong dal in a green cloth and keeping it under your pillow while sleeping on a Tuesday night is considered auspicious. Giving it to a girl after waking up in the morning or keeping it at the feet of Goddess Durga in a temple is also suggested. Mercury’s inauspicious effect is removed this way and people see an increment in business and income. It also brings sweetness to marital relationships.

Water in a copper vessel

The final remedy according to Vastu Shastra is the storage of water in a copper utensil and keeping it under the pillow. Copper is considered a pure metal in Hinduism and washing the face with stored water in the morning strengthens the position of the Sun and improves the glow on our faces. Advancement in job is another benefit of doing this.

Using these remedies can help in attaining numerous benefits during a stressful time and calm one’s mind. Moreover, people suffering from insomnia can also benefit from these solutions.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here