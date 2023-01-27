Incense sticks are an essential part of worship in many religions that originated in the Indian subcontinent like Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. It has been a customary belief that burning incense sticks in the house every day grants us the blessings of God and brings us good fortune. However, according to Vaastu Shastra in the ancient scriptures, it has reportedly been forbidden to burn incense sticks every day. Let us get into the details of this piece of information.

The aroma of incense sticks, according to Vastu Shastra, brings good energy into the home and sustains serenity, but if they are burnt improperly or on an incorrect day, they might prevent happiness, peace, and wealth. There are two days of the week when incense sticks should not be burned, according to Sanatan Dharma. Burning incense sticks on both these days is considered inauspicious.

Scriptures say that burning incense sticks on Sundays and Tuesdays should be avoided. Burning incense sticks on these days may cause a lack of peace and happiness in the house, as well as an economic crisis. Bamboo is used to make incense sticks. According to Vastu, bamboo transmits positive energy throughout the home, which helps to create a nice atmosphere. However, ancient scriptures consider burning bamboo on Sunday and Tuesday to bring bad luck. Because of this, avoid burning incense on Sunday and Tuesday to avoid potential emotional and financial harm. It is thought that this leads to family conflict and poverty. Apart from this, burning bamboo on these two days also causes Pitridosh.

If you believe in the scriptures, then since most pujas and havans require incense sticks to be lit, avoid having these pujas on a Sunday or a Tuesday.

(Disclaimer: The points mentioned in this article are based on common practices and beliefs. News18 does not endorse or confirm them. Do consult an expert before acting on them)

