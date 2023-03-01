Holi is one of the most popular festivals in India. It symbolises the victory of good over evil. This year the festival will be celebrated on March 8, 2023. Holashtak started on Monday, 27 February, 8 days before Holi. During these eight days, any kind of auspicious work should not be done. Astrologer and Vastu Consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, says, “According to astrology, following some important Vastu tips during Holi festival days are considered very effective." Here are some important tips:

How to avoid Vastu defects:

If you earn a lot of money and still do not get success in any work, then this would be considered as Vastu dosha. To reduce the effect of Vastu dosha in the house, between Holashtak and Holika Dahan, you may tie up a bandhanwar or toran on the main door of your house. This can remove the Vastu doshas from your house.

Right direction to keep an aquarium

If you want to increase your sources of income, according to Vastu Shastra, you should place an aquarium in the north or northeast direction of your house. This direction is considered the direction of Lord Kuber- The God of Wealth. Keeping an aquarium in this direction brings happiness, prosperity and peace to the house.

Bamboo plant

The bamboo plant has been considered important in Vastu Shastra. Keeping a bamboo plant at home is considered very auspicious. According to the beliefs, a house that has a bamboo plant, there negative energy ends. So, bring this plant to your home before Holi. The positive effect of bamboo plants improves the health of the person and brings good fortune.

Bring home a crystal tortoise

According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a crystal tortoise in the house brings positive energy in the house. There is economic progress and you receive monetary gains. So before Holi, make sure to bring a crystal turtle showpiece.

A picture of the dragon

According to Chinese Vastu Shastra, bringing a statue or picture of a dragon into the house is considered very auspicious. This does not cause an evil eye to any member. It is believed by Indian Vastu experts that Goddess Lakshmi resides in the house if you install a statue or a picture of a dragon.

