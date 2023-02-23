Vastu Shastra, a traditional Indian architectural science, sets several rules regarding the placement of paintings in the house. Many people buy new paintings and hang them without taking Vastu under consideration. The same can be said for family portraits and photographs. According to Vastu, while some pictures bring happiness, others may bring misfortune and anxiety. There are many animals and birds whose pictures should not be placed in the house. It is said that pictures of pigeons, crows, vultures, owls and eagles should not be kept in the house. Photos of snakes and reptiles should also not be placed in the home. All this is believed to bring negativity to your place.

Let’s take a look at do’s and don’ts when it comes to placing photos or paintings at home aligning with the Vastu Shastra.

Don’t put a photo of three people: When you put a photo of your family in any room of the house, then take full care that it should have more than three people. As per Vastu, photographs of three family members on the wall are not considered auspicious. Photos of three friends should also not be placed.

Dark paintings: Do you have any photos that give off a negative vibe? Pictures of ghosts, evil or the devil should never be placed in the bedroom. If you have such photographs, it is advised that you remove them from your home entirely.

War paintings: You should not have disturbing images in the bedroom. A painting of a solitary animal or human can make you feel lonely. A picture of war should also not be placed in the bedroom because it may lead to disagreements among residents.

Sinking or standing boat: Most people put pictures and paintings of a sinking or standing boat for decorating their house. Avoid doing this. As per Vastu Shastra, the picture of a sinking, broken or stationary boat or ship may bring sorrow.

Image of setting sun or war of Mahabharata: Don’t put up a picture of the setting sun or the war of Mahabharata in the house. Such pictures can bring dismay to your place.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here