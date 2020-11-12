Vasu Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi 2020: Significance, Meaning, and Greetings for the Festival

While most people know why Diwali is celebrated, many don’t know that it actually begins with the worship of cows. Vasu Baras is a day dedicated to worshipping the cow and marks the 1st day of Diwali. According to the Hindu calendar, the 12th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik is Vasu Baras. This year, that day is November 12.

In Hindu mythology, cows are considered sacred and an incarnation of God. The day is also referred to as Vasubaras, Govatsa Dwadashi or Nandini Vrat in various regions. However, the festival is most prominently celebrated in the state of Maharashtra where it is associated with honouring cows and calves.

The origin of this festival is related to the mythology of Samundra Manthan, a time when Gods and Demons were vying to find amrut or magical nectar by churning the ocean. The divine cow Kamdhenu emerged in this process as a gift from the seven great Gods. Kamdhenu is associated with blessings of motherhood, fertility, divinity, and sustenance. The divine animal is also closely associated with Lord Krishna, Vishnu avatar.

Here is how you can wish your friends and family on this auspicious day:

Vasu Baras Message/WhatsApp greetings in Hindi:

• Gau paali tab hi bane, Kanha ji Gopal, doodh dahi se ve karein, sabko malamaal. Vasu Bara ski hardik badhai.

• Gau ki seva karo aur bachao jaan, Kanha aage ayenge, Sukh ki chatri taan. Vasu Baras ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

• Bachi nahi gaaye agar, aisa hoga haal. Tarsenge phir doodh ko, is maati ke laal. Vasu Bara ski hardik badhai

• Jab bhi ho antim samay, kariye gaaye daan; Humko ye samjha rahe, apne Ved-Puran. Vasu Baras ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Vasu Baras- Govatsa Dwadashi Message/WhatsApp greetings in Marathi:

• Aaj Vasu Baras, Diwalicha Pahila Divas, Hi Diwali Tumhala Ani Tumachya Kutumbiyana Sukhachi, Samruddhichi ani Bharabharatichi Javo. Vasu Barasachya Khup Khup Shubhechha

• Gaay Ani Vasarachi Angi Asleli Udaarta, Prasannta, Shantata ani Samruddhi Apnas Labho! Vasu Baras Chya Khup Shubhechha.

• Govatsaa Dwadashi chya Tumchya Parivaras Khup Shubhechha

• Bharatiyaa sanskrrtita nisargace pujana vegavegalya saṇancya rupane kele jate. Hyata pasu, paksi vrrksa yanna mothe mahatva aahe

• Gaaya ani vasaracya angi asanari udarata, prasannata, santata ani samridhi apanasa labho vasubarasa ani divalicya sarvanna hardika subheccha...!