Vat Savitri, Shani Jayanti and Somvati Amavasya Fast to Fall on Same Day This Year

In a rare occurrence, according to the Panchang, Shani Jayanti, Vat Savitri Vrat, and Somvati Amavasya will all fall on the same day this year on May 30. Puri astrologer Dr Ganesh Mishra stated that after 30 years, such a rare coincidence has happened on Jyeshtha Amavasya.

Jyeshtha Amavasya date and time:

The Jyeshtha Amavasya Tithi starts at 02:54 pm on Sunday, May 29, and remains until 04:59 pm on Monday, May 30. On this basis, Vat Savitri Vrat, Shani Jayanti, and Somvati Amavasya will be celebrated on 30 May.

On the day, worshippers can hold Vat Savitri fast in Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga from 07:12 am onwards. Worshipping Shani Dev in Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is considered fruitful.

How to Worship:

On the day of Somvati Amavasya, if possible, take a dip in the holy river in the morning or take a bath at home by adding some Ganges water to the bathing bucket. Offer water to sun God and later donate food, clothes, water, fruits, vegetables, etc. to a Brahmin. Worshipping Shiva and Mother Parvati on Somvati Amavasya will be beneficial.

Worship Vat tree, Savitri, and Satyavan at an auspicious time of the day and read or listen to the story of Vat Savitri fast.

