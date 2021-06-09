Vat Savitri Vrat 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

The auspicious day of Vat Savitri Vrat will be marked on Thursday, June 10. This fast is observed by married Hindu women for the well-being and long life of their husband. Mostly women living in north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana, keep this fast. As per the Hindu vedic calendar called the Panchang, the day is celebrated on Jyeshtha Amavasya. Amavasya tithi for the Vat Savitri puja will begin at 1:57 pm on June 9 and will go on till 4:22 pm on June 10.

The women who keep this fast wake up early on the day of Vat Savitri Vrat. They take bath and dress up in their bridal attire. In terms of accessories they put on heavy jewellery including bangles, earrings, necklace, traditional nose ring and other things. Many women also prefer putting mehendi on their hands on this day. The fasting women go to a banyan tree and perform puja by offering things like vermillion, sandalwood, akshat and flowers to it.

If you are observing Vat Savitri Vrat this year, here are the things that you need to follow:

• Wake up during the Brahma Muhurat

• Add drops of ganga jal in your bathing water

• Wear clean clothes and maintain celibacy on the day

• Do Sankalpa and after that offer Arghya to the rising sun and seek blessings from the Sun God

• Make all preparations for puja including preparation of Satvic Bhog and other things

• Dress up with Solah Shringar and listen to Savitri and Satyawan’s Vrat Katha while sitting under the banyan tree

• Tie Mauli around the tree trunk and do parikrama three or 12 times.

The reason why Vat Savitri Vrat is done is because, the legend has it that Savitri had tricked Lord Yama (the God of death) and compelled him to return her husband, Satyawan’s life. This incident became famous and married women started keeping this fast for the well-being and long lives of their husbands.

