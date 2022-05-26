Vat Savitri Vrat: Why Women Worship Banyan Tree On This Day

On the auspicious day of Vat Savitri Vrat, it is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu and the Banyan tree fulfills a woman’s prayers for a happy married life. After praying, women also tie yarn around the logs of a Banyan tree. However, a question many ask is why women worship the Banyan tree. According to Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, assistant professor from Shri Kallaji Vedic university, the story of Savitri and Satyavan answers this question.

Why do women worship the Banyan tree?

Savitri was the daughter of Rajarshi Ashwapati. Savitri had chosen Satyavan as her husband. Satyavan was the son of forest king Dyumatsen. Naradji informed them of the fact that Satyavan has a short life. Despite this, Savitri didn’t change her decision. Savitri married Satyavan and started living in the forest serving his family.

One day, while Satyavan had gone to the forest to cut wood, he fell there. Seeing this, Yamraj arrived to take Satyavan’s life. Savitri knew everything since she was fasting for three days. She requested Yamraj not to take Satyavan’s life but he did not agree.

Savitri started following them. Even after Yamraj refused her many times, Savitri didn’t agree to move back. Pleased with Savitri’s sacrifice, Yamraj said that she can ask for 3 boons from him. For the first boon, Savitri asked light for Satyavan’s blind parents.

In the second boon, she asked for the snatched kingdom of Satyavan’s blind parents. For the last boon, Savitri asked Yamraj to bless her with 100 sons. Yamraj granted her these three wishes and realised that it was not possible to take Satyavan with him now.

Yamraj blessed Savitri with unbroken Saubhagyavati. At the same time, Yamraj lost his life by bringing Satyavan alive. At that time, Savitri was sitting under a banyan tree with Satyavan. That’s why, on this day, women wrap a thread around the Banyan tree and offer their prayers. This vrat is not considered complete without worshipping the Banyan tree.

Vat Savitri 2022 Muhuart

Vat Savitri fast will be observed on May 30, Monday. Amavasya Tithi will start on May 29 (02:55 pm). It will end on May 30 at 05:00 pm.

