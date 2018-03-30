English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vaunt International Fashioner Week To Debut In April
Many International designers will showcase their collection at the event.
(Image: Getty Images)
The first edition of Vaunt International Fashioner Week will begin in Delhi on April 7. International designers including London-based womenswear designer Luke Rooney, Vikas Dayal from Singapore, Ashikur Rahman and Jahanara Rahman from Bangladesh will showcase their collections at the two-day gala.
To be held at The Umrao Hotel, the fashion week will be a point of contact for national and international designers, read a statement.
The extravaganza will offer the stage to young fashion designers, professional designers and student designers from prestigious institutes.
The event will be opened by designer Rinku Sobti and closed by Rina Dhaka.
The gala is an initiative by International Fashion Promotion Company (IFPC), which is co-founded by Gunjan Batra and Jatin Sharma. It is supported by Vipul Chaudhary and Anand Tikekar.
The event will also feature the works of designers including Rosy Ahluwalia, Sweety Sharma, Tanya Sadh, Anitha Tenali and Ashfaque Ahmad among others.
Anand Tikekar, Business Director Global of Usha Shriram, said: "Fashion in India has thousands of years of tradition behind it and mixing it with international creativity will bring revolution in the fashion industry is what Vaunt International Fashioner Week believes in."
