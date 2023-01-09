Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival 2022 ; Farhan Akhtar, Papon Among Others

Music is a universal language, a type of communication which transcends geographical boundaries, Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival was an exact representation of the same.

Hosted in the “City of Lakes" the festival wrapped up its sixth edition between 16th-18th December, the perfect end to 2022.

The underlying theme of the festival was “Preservation and propagation of the fading musical instruments and traditions of Rajasthan" where it focused on showcasing the melodious “Sarangi" an instrument which emits a cry like hum, sound wise it sounds like an Indian sibling of the Violin, the perfect vessel to back folk music. This was also an attempt to inspire younger generations to follow its legacy. A legacy so strong that it is a protected musical tradition by UNESCO.

Speaking of the event, Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director of Seher, said, “Our team at Seher has worked relentlessly for several weeks to organize this festival, and the warm reception we received was worth the effort. We are thankful to each artist and the people of Udaipur for helping us make our dream a reality. We have already started making plans for the next edition, and hopefully, we will be back soon.”

“The Vedanta Udaipur Music Festival this year has surpassed our expectations. The footfall was very encouraging, and every artist performed their best. The reception that the Sarangi performance received was admirable, and we hope to continue inspiring local artists with future collaborations.” Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited said.

The event was a collaboration of artists from all around the world, adding different flavours and tenacities to the wide spectrum of music. There were artists from different genres, artists like Jasleen Aulakh, Sanjeeta Bhattacharjee, Kamakshi Khanna, Anoushka Maskey, Dhruv Visvanath, Nandini Shankar, Srijani Ghose, Aabha Hanjura, Naveen and Vedang, Amrit Ramnath to renowned bands like Parvaaz, The Raghu Dixit Project and Bollywood singers like Farhan Akhtar and Papon. Among International artists were- Bruno Loi, Jonathan Della Marianna,Katia Guerreiro, SENZA, Blessing Bled Chimanga, Habla de mi en presente, Electric Percussions Orchestra from France, Albaluna from Portugal.

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram after the event in a video that has now garnered more than a million views, “This moment last night was just magical. the Udaipur audience continued singing ‘Zinda’ after the song was done .. all we could do was join in .. thank you all who were there. What a lovely lovely night .. leaving with the best memories in my mind, love in my heart and a smile on my face.

See you next time."

The festival hosted the Vedanta Talent Hunt, which aimed at giving local artists from Udaipur and neighbouring districts a platform to showcase their talent.

The event was the perfect commemoration of a language which isn’t unknown to any ; Music.

