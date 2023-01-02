Veg Pulao to Pasta, 15-minute Recipes That Will Save All Your Time

Getting time to cook can be difficult when you are a busy person who works at a company for long hours. However, that doesn’t mean one has to completely rely on food from outside. This is because it is expensive and unhealthy, hurting your heart and your pocket. However, if one can learn to make easy 15-minute recipes and have them every day at least once, one saves money and monitors what exactly goes in your stomach.

Here are your four 15-minute recipes that you can learn to save time and have tasty food in a short time:

Veg Pulao:

Heat 2 tsp oil in a cooker. Add 1 bay leaf, 1-inch cinnamon, 4 cloves, 4 black pepper and 1 tsp cumin and fry them all for a few seconds. Now, add 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste and a finely chopped tomato. Cook the mixture until the tomato almost turns into a paste. Now add ½ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp coriander powder and salt as per taste.

Add 2 big cut potatoes, ½ cup peas, ½ cup cauliflower florets, ¼ cup chopped beans and 1 chopped carrot. Now pour 2 cups of water and mix everything well. Finally, add 1 cup of rice, stir and close the cooker. Wait for the pressure cooker to blow 2 whistles before switching off the gas. Then let the gas of the cooker get out automatically. Garnish with coriander leaves and veg pulao is ready to serve.

Veggie Sevai:

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a pressure cooker. Add 1 tsp mustard seeds, 1 dry red chilli and 10-12 curry leaves. Fry for a few seconds. Now add 1 chopped onion and fry it for a minute. After this, add chopped vegetables such as a carrot, 10 green beans, 1/4th cup peas, cauliflower florets and ½ tsp red chilli powder. Fry the vegetables well with spices for about 2 minutes. Add 1 cup of roasted vermicelli and 1.5 cups of water to the cooker. Cook the mixture in the pressure cooker until it blows two whistles. Let it release all the pressure and then open the cooker and serve veggie sevai hot.

Gujarati Khichdi:

Soak ½ cup of oatmeal and ¼ cup of urad dal in a bowl for five minutes. Meanwhile, heat 12 tbsp ghee in a cooker. Add 1 tsp mustard seeds, 10 curry leaves, ¼ tsp asafetida, 1 dry red chili and ½ tsp cumin seeds. Fry the mixture for half a minute. Drain the water from the soaked oatmeal and urad dal and add them to the cooker. Add the spices and chopped vegetables like half a carrot, half a potato and 3 tbsp peas. Add three cups of water to the cooker and let everything cook for 3-4 whistles. Once cooked, add ¼ tsp garam masala and 2 tbsp coriander.

Gujarati khichdi is now ready to serve.

Veg Pasta:

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a pan. Add 4-5 crushed garlic cloves and add them to the pan with 1 chopped onion. Fry them both for 1-2 minutes. Now add 2 tbsp pasta sauce and 2 tbsp water and mix them well. Add a cup of pasta and ¼ cup corn to the pan. Add salt as per taste and pour 2 cups of boiling water into the pan, stir and cover with a lid. Let the pasta cook for 1-0 minutes.

Season the pasta with black pepper powder, oregano, and chilli flakes. Cook for a minute and then serve it hot.

