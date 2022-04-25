Veg Seekh Kabab Recipe: Make This Delicious Delight To Impress Guests

Hosting a party but confused about what to add to the menu to impress your guests? Don’t think much, bring in your party by offering some mouth-watering veg seekh kebab. This amazing starter is a perfect dish for any occasion. Be it a party or a function, veg seekh kebab never fails to satisfy the taste buds. What makes it the go-to recipe is that it is very easy to prepare this tasty delight.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving: 4-5 person

Calories: 209

Ingredients for Veg Seek Kebab

Boiled Potato – 2

Onion (chopped) – 1/4 cup

Coriander (chopped) – 1/4 cup

Boiled peas – 1/2 cup

Cabbage (finely chopped) – 1 cup

Green chillies (chopped) – 2

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tbsp

Cumin – 1/2 tsp

Gram flour (Besan) – 2 tbsp

Cashews (chopped) – 3 tbsp

Garam masala – 1/2 tsp

Chaat masala – 1/4 tsp

Cumin powder – 1 tsp

Bread crumbs – 1/4 cup

Turmeric powder – 1/2 tsp

Oil

Salt as per taste

Veg Seekh Kebab Recipe

Start with boiling the potatoes and peeling them. Now, take them in a bowl and mash them well.

Finely chop onion, green chillies and cabbage. Side by side, boil the peas.

Take a pan and add two tablespoons of oil to it and let it heat on a medium flame.

When the oil becomes hot, add cumin seeds to it and temper it. Add finely chopped onion, green chillie, and ginger-garlic paste. Fry them until golden brown.

Take two tablespoons of gram flour or besan and add it to the pan.

Stir it well and let it fry for two to three minutes. Now, add chopped cabbage to it.

Fry it for some more time by mixing everything well together.

Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down.

After the mixture is cool, add finely chopped cashews to it.

After this, add green coriander leaves, boiled potatoes and peas to the mixture and mix well. Mash it well for a smooth texture.

Add all the spices such as garam masala, chaat masala, turmeric powder, cumin powder and salt to this mixture and mix well.

Finally, add some lemon juice and bread crumbles to it and again give it a good mix.

Apply oil to your hand and take a little mixture and make long rolls out of it. Add a stick to it and then again give it an oval shape with your hands. Prepare all kebabs like this.

Take a pan and grease it with oil. Put the kebabs on the pan and cook them. Cook them until they are golden brown from both sides.

Tasty veg seekh kebabs are ready. Serve them hot with green and red sauce.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.