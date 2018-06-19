English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vegan Footwear: The Brands to keep on Your Leather-Free Radar
While animal rights ethics undoubtedly play a role in the trend, there is no denying that vegan shoe options are more sophisticated and on-point than ever before.
This image is for representation purpose only.
Fashion houses have been rushing to drop fur and mohair from their collections lately, as sustainability and animal welfare become increasingly important issues for consumers. So will leather be next?
More and more shoppers are eschewing leather footwear for vegan alternatives, sending leather prices tumbling in the US, Bloomberg reported this week. And while animal rights ethics undoubtedly play a role in the trend, there is no denying that vegan shoe options are more sophisticated and on-point than ever before. Here are three brands to keep on your leather-free radar this year.
Hugo Boss
Fashion heavyweight Hugo Boss doubled down on its sustainable fashion initiative this month with the launch of a new Boss Menswear shoe fabricated using Piñatex, a natural-based material made from pineapple leaf fibers. The shoe, which is 100% vegan, is colored with natural plant-based dyes.
Birkenstock
Peta2, the youth organization of animal rights association PETA USA, voted niche footwear brand Birkenstock the "Most Vegan-Friendly Shoe Company 2017" back in April, and it is easy to see why. The German company, known for its cork sandals, has an extensive dedicated "vegan collection" featuring sandals made using synthetic and natural products for men and women.
Kat Von D
Celebrity tattoo artist and beauty mogul Kat Von D is preparing to take on the footwear industry this year, with her new vegan shoe line. Dubbed "Von D Shoes," the line is set to launch at some point in 2018, offering fashion fans 28 different styles spanning furry moon boots to towering platforms. The line will be completely vegan and cruelty-free, with pieces handmade in Italy in sizes 5 through 12.
Also Watch
More and more shoppers are eschewing leather footwear for vegan alternatives, sending leather prices tumbling in the US, Bloomberg reported this week. And while animal rights ethics undoubtedly play a role in the trend, there is no denying that vegan shoe options are more sophisticated and on-point than ever before. Here are three brands to keep on your leather-free radar this year.
Hugo Boss
Fashion heavyweight Hugo Boss doubled down on its sustainable fashion initiative this month with the launch of a new Boss Menswear shoe fabricated using Piñatex, a natural-based material made from pineapple leaf fibers. The shoe, which is 100% vegan, is colored with natural plant-based dyes.
Birkenstock
Peta2, the youth organization of animal rights association PETA USA, voted niche footwear brand Birkenstock the "Most Vegan-Friendly Shoe Company 2017" back in April, and it is easy to see why. The German company, known for its cork sandals, has an extensive dedicated "vegan collection" featuring sandals made using synthetic and natural products for men and women.
Kat Von D
Celebrity tattoo artist and beauty mogul Kat Von D is preparing to take on the footwear industry this year, with her new vegan shoe line. Dubbed "Von D Shoes," the line is set to launch at some point in 2018, offering fashion fans 28 different styles spanning furry moon boots to towering platforms. The line will be completely vegan and cruelty-free, with pieces handmade in Italy in sizes 5 through 12.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- Have You Seen These Personal Photos, Videos of 'Dancing Uncle' Sanjeev Srivastav Yet?
- Tesla's Elon Musk Emails Staff Alleging Employee 'Sabotage'
- Is Shilpa Shetty Pregnant With Second Child? Here is the Truth