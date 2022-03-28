Vegan products marking transformation of beauty industry

There has been a massive shift in the Indian beauty industry in the last couple of years, particularly related to consumer patterns. The Indian beauty industry is no longer dictating and listing out the norms and patterns for the consumers but is now forced to bring out what the consumers have been wanting. With Gen-Z becoming extremely vocal and taking an active part in the decision-making process, the Indian beauty industry is now following the lead instead of becoming the trendsetter.

The vegan shift in the skincare industry

The rising consumer consciousness has now forced the beauty industry makers to adopt an approach that is more sustainable and has no harm in the long run. “Vegan beauty is one of the top-of-mind themes for these purpose-driven customers who also want to achieve self-care in a more sustainable manner, with increasing awareness of potential long-term damage from ‘chemical brands’ as they put it,” Mrunmay Mehta, Head- Beauty, Grooming and Luxury Beauty, Amazon India was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

Advertisement

Many cosmetic companies are now coming forward to thrive on the idea of organic and vegan products that are free from chemicals and paraben and also do not harm the animals.

Major brands have now lost their authentic voice while setting the norms for beauty and are now failing to keep up with the consumers. With more consumers now actively researching and reading about what goes into the making of a product, the industry leaders are now forced to change their pattern and bring it in line with what the consumers want and need.

How is the skincare industry dealing with the change?

To address this issue, many brands have now started launching their vegan skincare lines. There has been an upward trend in the vegan skincare and makeup brands after the consumers have started reading about the ingredients of a product and the science behind cosmetics. To back their claim, many beauty brands have now come up with vegan certifications for their products and packaging to attract consumers towards their brand.

With the advancement in technology and the widespread use of digital platforms, consumers can choose from a variety of brand options that sell sustainable and vegan products. These digital platforms are also helping the consumers in making an informed choice of what products they would like to invest in.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.