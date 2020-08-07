Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle » Food
1-min read

Veganism in World: Decoding The Origin & Growing Acceptance Of Meat-Free Diet

The way people choose and consume their food is chnging, with a sweeping shift from animal-based to plant-basd food products. With 70% of the global population now reducing their meat intake, veganism has becoe a lifestyle choice for many. Meatless diets are quickly becoming the norm around the world- but where did it all begin? A look...

News18

Updated:August 7, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Veganism in World: Decoding The Origin & Growing Acceptance Of Meat-Free Diet
The way people choose and consume their food is chnging, with a sweeping shift from animal-based to plant-basd food products. With 70% of the global population now reducing their meat intake, veganism has becoe a lifestyle choice for many. Meatless diets are quickly becoming the norm around the world- but where did it all begin? A look...

[caption id="attachment_2767277" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Graphics) The way people choose and consume their food is chnging, with a sweeping shift from animal-based to plant-basd food products. With 70% of the global population now reducing their meat intake, veganism has becoe a lifestyle choice for many.Meatless diets are quickly becoming the norm around the world- but where did it all begin? A look... (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2767279" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Graphics) (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2767281" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Graphics) (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2767283" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Graphics) (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2767285" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Graphics) (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2767287" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Graphics) (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading