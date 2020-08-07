Veganism in World: Decoding The Origin & Growing Acceptance Of Meat-Free Diet
The way people choose and consume their food is chnging, with a sweeping shift from animal-based to plant-basd food products. With 70% of the global population now reducing their meat intake, veganism has becoe a lifestyle choice for many. Meatless diets are quickly becoming the norm around the world- but where did it all begin? A look...
The way people choose and consume their food is chnging, with a sweeping shift from animal-based to plant-basd food products. With 70% of the global population now reducing their meat intake, veganism has becoe a lifestyle choice for many. Meatless diets are quickly becoming the norm around the world- but where did it all begin? A look...
[caption id="attachment_2767277" align="alignnone" width="875"] The way people choose and consume their food is chnging, with a sweeping shift from animal-based to plant-basd food products. With 70% of the global population now reducing their meat intake, veganism has becoe a lifestyle choice for many.Meatless diets are quickly becoming the norm around the world- but where did it all begin? A look... (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2767279" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2767281" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2767283" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2767285" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2767287" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Network18 Graphics)[/caption]
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘Au Revoir,’ Says Mouni Roy Sharing Photos From Harry Potter Station's 9 3/4 Platform
- Golden Retriever Greets Window Cleaner through Glass, Shows Him its Stuffed Toy
- India Remain Hosts of 2021 T20 World Cup, ODI Women's World Cup Postponed
- Basketball Player Michael Ojo Dies During Training in Serbia
- PUBG Mobile Beta 1.0 Update: Erangel 2.0, M1014 Weapon, Cheer Park Update and More